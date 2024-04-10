Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1,694.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,353 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $1,444,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $34,973,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.