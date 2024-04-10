Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.33.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $454.66 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.72 and its 200-day moving average is $463.56.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 14,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 5,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

