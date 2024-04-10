NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.