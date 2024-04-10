Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 7.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.22. 644,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 814,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,237 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 635,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

