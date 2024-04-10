NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $795.00 to $1,000.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $872.00 and last traded at $870.35. 18,489,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 52,142,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $853.54.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.30.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $815.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

