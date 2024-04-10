Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Sells C$231,112.00 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$231,112.00.

Shares of OBE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,288. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.08. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$909.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of C$173.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.7604167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

