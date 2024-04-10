Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

