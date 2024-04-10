OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Price Down 7.4%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.78. 56,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 328,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The firm has a market cap of $863.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,394,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 139,646 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 143.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 380,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 224,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

