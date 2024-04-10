Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $70.79

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.79, but opened at $75.14. Omega Flex shares last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 1,111 shares changing hands.

Omega Flex Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 27.24%.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also

