Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

