Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Boosted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 2.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.96. 278,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

