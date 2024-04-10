ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys 4,595 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
TLH stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. 1,184,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,545. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $115.51.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
