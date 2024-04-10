ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys 4,595 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

TLH stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. 1,184,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,545. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $115.51.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.