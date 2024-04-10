ONE Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,682. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
