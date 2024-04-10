ONE Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,264. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

