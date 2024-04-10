ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 983,799 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 190,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,883. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.