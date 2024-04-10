ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VLUE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 222,444 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.81. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

