ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,510 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 364,594 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

