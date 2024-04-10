Optas LLC Buys 8,924 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 42,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

