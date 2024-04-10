Optas LLC Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,323 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,487,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.