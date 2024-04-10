Optas LLC Buys Shares of 3,876 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,777,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $79.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

