Optas LLC Purchases 150 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE LHX opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.