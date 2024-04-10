Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Up 1.8%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 184,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 571,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Orla Mining by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

