Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. Also, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OR stock opened at C$22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.97.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5551988 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

