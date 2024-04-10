Oxen Market Cap Achieves $10.80 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $7,506.55 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,009.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.36 or 0.00887347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00139636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00047148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00193719 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00043889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00135033 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,446,413 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.