Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (OXSQG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OXSQG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $23.24.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.