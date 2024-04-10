Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance
Shares of OXSQZ opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
