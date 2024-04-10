PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Up 0.3%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.70 and last traded at $122.57. Approximately 329,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,278,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

