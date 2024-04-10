Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 8,226,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,502,813. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $894.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

