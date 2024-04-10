Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,999. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

