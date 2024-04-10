Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.12

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 20615544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

