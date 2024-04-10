Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paychex by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

