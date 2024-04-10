PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $696.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
PC Connection Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 264,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 151.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $2,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
