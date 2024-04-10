Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.08.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In other news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

