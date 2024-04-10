Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG traded down $4.18 on Wednesday, hitting $150.24. The company had a trading volume of 65,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,042. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.72 and a 12-month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

