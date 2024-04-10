Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 673,114 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 673,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at $400,251,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

