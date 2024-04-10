Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143,845 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Orion worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Orion in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Orion in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

