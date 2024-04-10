Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of WEX worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $239.94 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.