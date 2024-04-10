Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,750 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,132,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

