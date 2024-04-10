Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,431 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Carpenter Technology worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 400.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

