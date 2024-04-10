Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Glaukos by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $137,940.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,663 shares of company stock worth $17,397,044 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

