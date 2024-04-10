Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,424 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Liberty Energy worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,248.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.