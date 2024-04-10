Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,639 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Flywire worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Flywire by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 74,534 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,987,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 115,691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Flywire by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 110,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after buying an additional 1,278,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,667. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

