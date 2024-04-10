Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

