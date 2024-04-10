Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,805 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Summit Materials worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 98.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

