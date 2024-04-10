Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,037 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Insmed by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,489.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

