Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,173 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Banc of California worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.66%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

