Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Phreesia worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,344 shares of company stock worth $936,390. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

