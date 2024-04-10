Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,984 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of MYR Group worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MYR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MYR Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

