Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 154,745 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,745 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,252,000 after purchasing an additional 112,616 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares during the period.

NYSE:PEB opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

