Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.50

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 260562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $212.68 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 34.39%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

